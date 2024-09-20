West Brom v Plymouth: Carlos Corberan set to stick with Albion's winning formula

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

So far Carlos Corberan has named unchanged starting line-ups in the first five league games this season – the Baggies are the only club in the top four divisions to do so.

Unsurprisingly so, as that feat feels highly unusual especially to start a new season, particularly after a summer of such change.

And the smart money is on the Spaniard to do so again for tomorrow’s visit of Plymouth Argyle, given his side played so well once again in dispatching Portsmouth away from home last Sunday.

A calf concern for Jayson Molumby could threaten the run of no alterations, though the Irishman was also rated a doubt for Pompey and was determined enough to pull through.