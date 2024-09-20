Lewis Cox's West Brom line-up v Plymouth with midfield dilemma ahead

Carlos Corberan spoke at his press conference on Thursday about how he will not name the same XI for the sake of it, or to simply reward a side for a good performance and victory, such as last Sunday at Portsmouth.

But the Baggies' 11 players have been good value for their place in the side so far this season and ditto for a fine display at Fratton Park.

There is a doubt, though, over midfielder Jayson Molumby's involvement at The Hawthorns against the Pilgrims on Saturday. The Irishman was not certain to feature against Pompey but overcame a foot concern. He is nursing calf pain this time.

Corberan has Uros Racic, among others, champing at the bit for a first league start of the season. Albion are the only side in the 92 clubs in the top four divisions to have named an unchanged league side in the first five games so far this season.