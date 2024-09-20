Lewis Cox previews West Brom v Plymouth: Molumby, Racic and Rooney
Jonny Drury is joined by Lewis Cox to preview Albion's clash with Plymouth.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Albion are looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they welcome Wayne Rooney's side to The Hawthorns.
Lewis looks at Jayson Molumby's chances of playing, what Uros Racic could bring as a potential replacement, and how Rooney's Pligrims will try to combat Albion.