Invaluable Darnell Furlong has become West Brom's 'most improved' under Carlos Corberan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Collectively the side has gone from the relegation zone to the play-offs - and now sit top of the table after a stunning start to the season.

But within that collective improvement there are examples of individual players excelling and getting to new levels under the guidance of the Spaniard.

For many, Darnell Furlong tops that list.

The former QPR man may not have been in the accolades last season, due to the impressive exploits of fellow team mates - but make no mistake he was one of Albion's top performers.

And in the first five games of this campaign, despite the numbers being produced by the likes of Tom Fellows and Josh Maja, he has shown why he is one of, if not the first name on Corberan's team sheet.

Furlong arrived at Albion in 2019 and helped guide the Baggies to the Premier League.

Following relegation he was handed a new deal and since then he has pretty much been a regular under previous managers, without setting the world alight.

At times he has looked defensively vulnerable - while going forward he has been criticised at times for being too conservative with the ball. But, to be fair, that could be labelled at many Albion players in recent years.