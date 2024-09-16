Debrief as table-topping West Brom lead the way across the board

Four wins from five is the result of an excellent, unbeaten start for Carlos Corberan’s team as the Baggies picked up where they left off before the international break.

We debate some talking points from the 3-0 success in Hampshire.

Leading the way

Albion boast the division’s leading goalscorer and assist-maker after five games. Striker Josh Maja has already netted five of Albion’s nine goals this term and Tom Fellows has laid on four assists.

Only Erling Haaland has outscored Maja – who was millimetres from another goal – in the top four divisions and the forward’s ruthlessness in front of goal, to add to his wonderful ability to drop deep and link play, has been key to the Baggies’ flying start.

Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka are alongside winger Fellows in the leading creative lights in the country. If Maja and Fellows maintain this level of productivity, Corberan’s side can stay among the top spots.

Tempo and creativity

Albion’s class of 2024/25 do not hang around when it comes to moving forward, with or without the ball.