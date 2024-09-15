Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury analyse West Brom's win over Portsmouth
Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury give their take on Albion's win over Portsmouth.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Albion got off to a blistering start at Fratton Park as Josh Maja put them ahead in less than a minute.
Both sides had chances, with Maja having a header hooked off the line before Alex Mowatt fired home a superb second after the restart.
And late on he curled in a free kick to cap off a superb afternoon.