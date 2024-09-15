Express & Star
'He's doing what Clough did': West Brom fans react win at Portsmouth

Jonny Drury caught up with West Brom fans after they went top of the league with a win over Portsmouth.

By Jonny Drury
Published

Albion got off to a blistering start at Fratton Park as Josh Maja put them ahead in less than a minute.

Both sides had chances, with Maja having a header hooked off the line before Alex Mowatt fired home a superb second after the restart.

And late on he curled in a free kick to cap off a superb afternoon.

