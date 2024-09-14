Portsmouth v West Brom - Match preview

Albion will be searching for a third consecutive league success when they travel to Fratton Park, after heading into the international break with back-to-back wins over Stoke City and Swansea City respectively.

Ten points from the first 12 available has propelled the Baggies into second spot – just two points behind leaders Sunderland, who’re the only team still to boast a 100 percent record in the EFL.

Albion have been strong at both ends in the early exchanges of the season – scoring six and conceding just twice. But Corberan was quick to suggest that his players cannot afford to rest on their laurels with many more challenges ahead.

“It’s true that in the last game we conceded some chances that we could manage better. In football, you never stop working, but you’re never going to say now this is fixed and everything is going to work from now.