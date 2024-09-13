West Brom monitor Jayson Molumby after minor foot problem

Molumby started both games for Republic of Ireland over the international break - completing 90 minutes in their 2-0 defeat against England last Saturday and 63 minutes in another 2-0 loss at the hands of Greece on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who got off the mark for the season with the decisive goal in Albion's 1-0 win over Swansea City before the international break, was not involved in training on Friday.

Carlos Corberan has not ruled the Irishman out for Sunday's clash at Fratton Park but he is regarded as an injury doubt ahead of the game.

"The only player who arrived with a small problem is Molumby. He arrived back after the international break with a problem in the foot - the other foot to the one he had an injury in before," boss Corberan revealed.

"He has been working with the medical staff, but it doesn't mean he is going to be out. We need to see how he is on Saturday. The last game he had some pain there so we'll see how he progresses."

Elsewhere, Paddy McNair, Semi Ajayi, Ousmane Diakite and Tom Fellows did train after their international exploits.

He continued: "Diakite and Semi - after a very long trip - are back so we need to manage them. Paddy McNair has been playing, he played two games which is something which can only help. Molumby has played two games, Semi too. Unfortunately Diakite didn't play minutes. Tom Fellows made his under 21 debut and used his minutes well. It's positive but the only player we need to see how he progresses is Molumby."