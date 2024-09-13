Portsmouth vs West Brom - Who's out and who's a doubt

Grady Diangana will be available for selection again after recovering from a shoulder injury which he sustained in the 2-1 win at Stoke City last week.

However, Albion still have a couple of bodies in the treatment room. Here's a quick round-up of who's out and who's a doubt.

Jayson Molumby - foot (50%)

The midfielder started twice for the Republic of Ireland during the international break but has returned to Albion with a "small foot" problem.

That forced him to miss training on Friday although Carlos Corberan has not ruled him out for the weekend. He is currently working with the medical team and will be monitored over the next 24 hours to determine whether he will be involved.

"The only player who arrived with a small problem is Molumby," Corberan revealed on Friday.

"He arrived back after the international break with a problem in the foot - the other foot to the one he had an injury on before. He has been working with the medical staff, but it doesn't mean he is going to be out.

"We need to see how he is on Saturday. The last game he had some pain so we'll see how he progresses."

Daryl Dike - ruptured Achilles (0%)

The striker has not played since February, where he ruptured his Achilles at Ipswich – the opposite leg to the previous occasion.

But Corberan confirmed Dike is in good spirits and making good progress, in some ways thanks to already coming through the rehab last time around.

A fortnight ago, the United States international joined in work with Albion's physical staff having previously worked with the medical team. He will do this for about a month before the head coach said he can "integrate" with his colleagues come October, though the likelihood is it will be some time after that until he is ready for competitive action.