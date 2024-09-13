Mikey Johnston impressed by West Brom starlet
Mikey Johnston has sensed a growing “confidence” in Albion’s young sensation Tom Fellows since returning to the club permanently from Celtic.
Fellows has started the campaign with three assists in four matches and has translated his glowing form on to the international stage with his maiden goal for England under-21s earlier this week. The 21-year-old emerged from the bench to score England’s fourth goal in a 4-1 demolition of Austria at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road on Monday night.
Fellows scored five goals and set-up four more in 39 appearances during his breakthrough season at The Hawthorns last term.