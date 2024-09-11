Carlos Corberan building the platform for West Brom future
Sporting director Andrew Nestor believes Carlos Corberan has provided Albion with an identity and created a platform to build from for “sustainable” long-term success.
Plus
Published
Corberan propelled Albion into the play-offs during his first full campaign at the helm last term despite a lack of investment from the previous board.
The Baggies have had to tread carefully once again under new ownership with the EFL imposing a business plan which limited their transfer activity.