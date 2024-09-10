West Brom sweating on key player
Albion are hopeful Grady Diangana will be ready to return when the Championship season resumes at Portsmouth on Sunday.
By Matt Maher
The attacker missed the 1-0 home win over Swansea prior to the international break with a shoulder injury sustained during the previous week’s victory at Stoke.
But Baggies boss Carlos Corberan was relieved to learn the injury was not as serious as first feared and there is optimism Diangana will be fit to travel to Fratton Park.