Jonny Drury comment: Exciting times ahead for West Brom after thrilling end to summer

Three wins from four games has propelled Albion into the position as one of the early Championship pace setters.

And the feeling among the fan base has also been injected with an extra bit of belief because of how the transfer window ended, with the spectacular late permanent signing of Mikey Johnston.

The loan hero returned for £3 million, as the tenth summer signing, shortly followed by the unexpected arrival of defender Mason Holgate.

It capped off what has been a pretty remarkable summer of business for Albion.

But it hasn't always been plain sailing across the transfer window, and there have been periods where there were concerns about what sort of squad Albion would have to tackle the new campaign.