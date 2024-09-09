Swansea's manager uses three words to describe West Brom boss Carlos Corberan

Luke Williams, head coach at Swansea City, came face-to-face with the Baggies’ boss for the first time in senior football last time out when The Hawthorns hosts earned a 1-0 victory.

Former Swindon and Bristol City coach Williams, 43, was glowing in his praise for the Spaniard. The two first locked horns when Williams managed Bristol City’s under-23s and came up against a Leeds youth side led by Corberan, who worked in several roles under Marcelo Bielsa.

“You hear bits and pieces but you’ve only got to watch the team because everyone knows what they are doing,” Williams said of facing Corberan. “He knows what you are doing and they cause you terrible problems. I think his work ethic is outstanding, brilliant. He is obsessed with what he does and I respect that hugely.