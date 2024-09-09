Carlos Corberan praises West Brom captain's 'sacrifice'

Winger and club captain Wallace, 30, has been a regular in his two full seasons at the club but following a pre-season calf complaint has yet to start a league game this term.

There was late transfer window noise around potential interest from Championship rivals in the winger, including from former club Portsmouth and Luton but it is understood Albion did not entertain the experienced wideman moving on and Wallace had no interest in leaving.

"Jed Wallace is a player that I have a level of respect that is the highest I can have for a player," Corberan said.

"Because of what he has shown me. Jed Wallace has shown me he is a player that wants to play minutes – but he can be a captain because at times he has sacrificed himself for the good of the team."