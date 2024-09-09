Baggies Broadcast S8 E6: Carlos' selection luxuries and Pompey preview!
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - in association with West Midlands Metro.
By Jonny Drury
In this first international break of the season, the boys look at a few different topics from the opening weeks of the season.
They discuss what will happen with the back four following the arrival of Mason Holgate. Will Torbjorn Heggem continue at left back?
They look at Mikey Johnston ahead of the trip to Portsmouth - and talk about where Jed Wallace now sits in the Albion winger pecking order.
Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)
