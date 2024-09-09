Baggies Broadcast S8 E6: Carlos' selection luxuries and Pompey preview!

In this first international break of the season, the boys look at a few different topics from the opening weeks of the season.

They discuss what will happen with the back four following the arrival of Mason Holgate. Will Torbjorn Heggem continue at left back?

They look at Mikey Johnston ahead of the trip to Portsmouth - and talk about where Jed Wallace now sits in the Albion winger pecking order.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.