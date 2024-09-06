West Brom fans are now seeing a proper Carlos Corberan side - nearly two years after his arrival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In just under two years, Corberan has transformed many things at Albion after a difficult period following the latest relegation from the Premier League.

He turned the tide after a dreadful run under former boss Steve Bruce, and had Albion in the play-off hunt until the final day.

Then last season, after bringing in hardly any new signings and as the club remained under the financial cloud of the previous owner, he guided Albion to within a whisker of a Wembley play-off final.

Now, four games into the new season, he has Albion riding high in the Championship, with fans dreaming of what the rest of the campaign could bring.

And it feels like, in these first few weeks of the the season, we are just starting to see a real Corberan side, one that has been nearly two years in the making.

That is by no means disregarding what he has done over the last 24 months - but he now has his blueprint all over this Albion side and it is showing.

When he first arrived, it was all about plugging gaps and getting results and Albion did that.