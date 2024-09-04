Ally Robertson: I was just delighted to see Magic Mikey Johnston make West Brom return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

I wrote in a recent column that I hoped it was still a possibility. So I was just so chuffed.

It would have been great if he could have played for us against Swansea, but it wasn’t to be. He will be getting all the rest and preparation he needs ahead of when we start up at Portsmouth in 10 days or so.

We have wide players who really work in that area of the pitch now and it is so important in this division.

Not only does he have that electric quality and can win matches with his ability, he works his socks off for the side. He’s not just a winger who is there to be flashy.

I’m confident he can come in and have a similar impact to his loan. When I speak to fans now they are so excited – they tell me they can’t wait until after the break, until all the team is together!