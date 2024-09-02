Express & Star
West Brom debrief: Patience pays off, discipline and the comeback kids

Albion’s fine start to the Championship season continued as the Baggies built on deadline day delight with more joy on the pitch.

By Lewis Cox
Jayson Molumby celebrates the game's only goal on Saturday with team-mate John Swift, at the end of a fine 31-pass move. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Carlos Corberan’s men have opened up with 10 points from 12 as the head coach heads off for a couple of days’ rest prior to a return later this week.

We have a look at some of the talking points as Swansea were seen off 1-0 at The Hawthorns.

Pass and move

Jayson Molumby’s match-winner was clearly a nice goal to the naked eye – but it wasn’t until post-match footage revealed a 31-pass move you could really appreciate the work.

The patient approach to Albion’s possession paid off. The hosts’ rapid start to the game had waned by this point, but the move was stunning.

It started with keeper Alex Palmer and included every member of the back four – the only player not to touch the ball was Tom Fellows.

