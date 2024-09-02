Senior trio feature in West Brom's PL2 battering of Stoke

Corberan had indicated that a handful of senior players would feature for the PL2 side against Stoke in a behind closed doors game on Sunday.

And so it proved as Cole and Frabotta were also joined by Callum Styles.

They romped to a 5-0 victory as Cole bagged a brace with Harry Whitwell also scoring twice.

Elsewhere, Frabotta was also on target as he fired home a free kick to give the Baggies a comfortable victory.

The performances would have done the trio no harm - as they look to break into Corberan's side after the international break.