Senior trio feature in West Brom's PL2 battering of Stoke
Devante Cole bagged a brace and Gianluca Frabotta curled in a free kick for Albions PL2 side - all under the watchful eye of Carlos Corberan.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Corberan had indicated that a handful of senior players would feature for the PL2 side against Stoke in a behind closed doors game on Sunday.
And so it proved as Cole and Frabotta were also joined by Callum Styles.
They romped to a 5-0 victory as Cole bagged a brace with Harry Whitwell also scoring twice.
Elsewhere, Frabotta was also on target as he fired home a free kick to give the Baggies a comfortable victory.
The performances would have done the trio no harm - as they look to break into Corberan's side after the international break.