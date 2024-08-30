West Brom v Swansea: Who's out and who's a doubt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Daryl Dike remains the long term absentee, while the imminent new signing Mikey Johnston could be a doubt with an eye injury.

Here is a quick glance at who's in and who's out:

Gary Diangana

The winger came on for a brief cameo at Stoke on his return from injury.

He went off with a shoulder injury, and judging by Corberan's reaction in his post match press conference, it did not look good.

But it seems he has come out better than expected.

If he gets through training today then he will be in the squad tomorrow.

Daryl Dike

The striker has not played since February, where he ruptured his Achilles at Ipswich – the opposite leg to the previous occasion.

But Corberan confirmed Dike is in good spirits and making good progress, in some ways thanks to already coming through the rehab last time around.

This week the United States international joined in work with Albion's physical staff having previously worked with the medical team. He will do this for about a month before the head coach said he can "integrate" with his colleagues come October, though the likelihood is it will be some time after that until he is ready for competitive action.