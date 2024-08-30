West Brom v Swansea: Jonny Drury's predicted line-up
Carlos Corberan may have selection headaches after the start Albion have had - but he would rather that than the other types of issues.
By Jonny Drury
Published
The Baggies are unbeaten in three games and have named an unchanged side in all three of those outings - as they welcome Swansea to The Hawthorns on Saturday.
Karlan Grant is one to keep an eye on having retained his position on the left, following a positive start to the season.
Elsewhere, it is highly likely they will remain unchanged.