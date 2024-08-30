West Brom v Swansea: Jonny Drury's predicted line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Baggies are unbeaten in three games and have named an unchanged side in all three of those outings - as they welcome Swansea to The Hawthorns on Saturday.

Karlan Grant is one to keep an eye on having retained his position on the left, following a positive start to the season.

Elsewhere, it is highly likely they will remain unchanged.