West Brom receive positive Grady Diangana update ahead of Swansea clash

The winger went down clutching the top of his arm late on in the win at Stoke last weekend and head coach Carlos Corberan feared a potential lengthy lay-off with possible ligament damage.

Diangana still feels discomfort in the shoulder but is set to train alongside his colleagues today and, depending on how it feels, could continue in Corberan's 20-man squad for the clash with Swans.

Corberan addressed the media at 9am on transfer deadline day, with Albion poised to complete the statement signing of Mikey Johnston from Celtic for £3million, to provide an update on his squad's health.

The head coach said: "The injury doesn't look as serious as expected, so it's a positive it is not going to take months.

"But it is a very uncomfortable injury for Grady in terms of his arm mobility. He still didn't train with us, he will try today and depending on the pain he has – and how it affects his co-ordination of running – we will make the decision, it is something I don't know yet.

"He should be OK (after the upcoming international break) if the injury is managed well and he doesn't have contact or something that can affect it. This injury has the risk because every time you go to the floor you can have the pain again. It is something we need to manage, to train with protection. Now I need to see for tomorrow, it is a small possibility but a possibility."

Diangana was already on his way back from a calf injury sustained in the summer that limited his preparation for the new campaign.

The head coach said of his ranks overall: "We know we are in the last hours of the market but there is only a doubt for Grady from all the players that were involved.

"The new players we also added after the last games (Uros Racic and Callum Styles) are also options to be with the team and this is positive."