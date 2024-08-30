Mo Faal leaves West Brom for League One Wrexham

The move also includes a sell-on clause of any future profit for the 21-year-old product of the Baggies' academy.

Faal has attracted the interest of other clubs this year including fellow third-tier side Barnsley, who mentioned the striker in a potential swap deal with Callum Styles, who moved to The Hawthorns.

The Gambia national Faal netted for Carlos Corberan's side at Fleetwood in the EFL Cup a couple of weeks ago and attracted interest down the EFL after a couple of productive loan stints at Doncaster and Walsall in League Two last season.

He is the first piece of transfer action on deadline day for the Baggies, with fellow academy product Caleb Taylor set to leave on loan, with a host of League One clubs interest, and former loan star Mikey Johnston poised to confirm a £3million transfer from Celtic.