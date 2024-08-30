Mason Holgate 11th hour signing No.11 for West Brom in Everton loan

The Baggies raced against time prior to Friday's 11pm deadline to make versatile Everton defender Holgate their 11th and final addition of the summer.

Holgate spent the second half of the 2018/19 Championship promotion-push on loan at The Hawthorns.

He made 23 appearances in all competitions for Albion, including in the play-off semi-final defeat against Villa, where he was denied in the first penalty of the shootout in the home second leg.

Holgate, 27, was due to seal a permanent exit away from Goodison Park but a move to French outfit Lyon fell through earlier on deadline day. The defender's contract at his parent club expires at the end of the season.

The former Barnsley defender and England youth international, who switched to Merseyside in 2015, spent last season on loan at Southampton in the Championship and then Sheffield United, who were relegated from the Premier League.

Albion had planned to have concluded their business with the statement signing of Celtic's Mikey Johnston, whose £3million addition was confirmed midway through the afternoon.

But the Baggies made a late move for Holgate, who had fallen down the pecking order in defence with Sean Dyche's Toffees.

He made a cameo in the opening-day Premier League fixture but was left out of an injury-hit squad for the trip to Spurs.

Holgate can play on the right side of defence, too, offering back-up and competition to Darnell Furlong, as well as extra cover in the heart of the backline, where Albion are well-stacked.

Highly-rated young centre-half Caleb Taylor, 21, left for a season-long loan to League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers earlier on deadline day.