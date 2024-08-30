Magic man is back: West Brom pull off sensational swoop for Mikey Johnston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Republic of Ireland international winger was sensational for Albion after arriving on loan from Celtic in January.

He helped fire Albion to the play-offs before returning to his parent club.

It seemed Johnston would be out of Albion's reach financially this summer - with the club needing to work prudently in the transfer market.

But after multiple sales, Albion have made a deal work and have brought Johnston back to the club on a four-year deal for a fee of £3m.

It marks the end of a superb transfer window for Albion which has seen the hierarchy overhaul the squad, bringing in quality while moving players on.

On his return, Johnston told the club website: "“I’m really happy to be here.

“Driving down the M6 last night I couldn’t stop smiling and I’m buzzing to be here.

“From day one here I got off to a really good start, the fans took to me, and I took to them right away.

“I felt the love the full time I was here last year and I’m just buzzing to be back.”

Carlos Corberan has long been a fan of Johnston's following his loan spell - and was keen to bring the winger back to Albion.

He believes the deal signals a long term vision of Albion's.

He added: “Mikey is a player who needs no introduction to this club, and I am happy he is back with us.

“The impact he made with us last season cannot be underestimated and he adds proven quality to our squad.

“At just 25 his best years are still ahead of him, and this is a signing which shows the long-term ambitions of our club.

“Mikey has shown his commitment to the club and its fans, who I am sure will be excited to see him back in our shirt.”