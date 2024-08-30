Carlos Corberan's reveals Mikey Johnston's West Brom return message from play-off defeat

The Republic of Ireland international winger has sealed a statement £3million move to The Hawthorns from Celtic as the club's ownership Bilkul Football backed the head coach to deliver his top target.

Johnston, nickname Magic Mikey during his loan stint last term, scored seven times in 20 games from the wing in a series of electric performances last term.

His injection of quality unquestionably boosted Albion's play-off hopes, but Corberan's side fell one hurdle from a Wembley final in their bid for the Premier League.

Few felt Johnston could be brought back to The Hawthorns as Celtic sought a permanent sale as admirers like Burnley and Sheffield United, among several others, pursued the winger, but it became apparent a couple of weeks ago that the move could be manoeuvred within Albion's financial structure and remaining in line with financial fair play guidelines.

Corberan told the Express & Star of his Johnston memory after the final whistle at St Mary's: "I remember after we lost the semi-final (to Southampton), he came after the game to talk with me and say 'I want to stay'. He said 'I will go back to Celtic but if they don't want me, I want you to know that I love West Bromwich Albion and I want to stay here'. These words are something that as a coach I don't forget.

"He is someone who can add a good attacking contribution to the team, someone who can score goals and help in the attacking options that we have. Sometimes the market is like football, sometimes a big chance appears in minute 92. The game is finished when the referee whistles so the market finishes today (Friday). Until the game is playing, these things can always happen.

"For me, it is a very positive moment not only in the short term, in medium and long term of the club too and it says for me a lot of things about the new West Bromwich Albion because now you have invested in a player who is 25 years old who has made an impact here before, who has proved his level in the Championship and for me it says a lot of things about the ambitions of the owner that even with restrictions they have been making their best.

"It is more about the fair play rules that I don't understand. They have shown commitment about the vision, the things that they want to do with the club."

The significant capture of Johnston stands to conclude Albion's incomings for the summer transfer window.

The club would have only have explored another addition if there was an unexpected departure of a significant senior player late in the window. There was no anticipation of late sales or exits.

Corberan initially eyed a striker as a direct replacement for Brandon Thomas-Asante, but options were re-addressed when a possible Johnston swoop became possible within the club's framework.

"We needed to add one more attacking player," Corberan explained. "Asante left the club and first we had the idea to bring in a striker but there is a moment in the market that I consider that the important thing was to bring in a good player, someone who can impact positively the team and especially someone with goal contributions.

"We have (Josh) Maja as a specific striker, we bring in (Devante) Cole too. (Jed) Wallace was playing the last year as a striker, (Karlan) Grant has been playing too and (Daryl) Dike is managing his recovery well. The fact that we play with only one striker, we have players who can play there.

"The possibility appeared with Johnston, someone that we like a lot. His commitment the last year and the impact that he did."