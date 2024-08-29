West Brom have bided their time to play a late transfer window blinder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The final few days of the summer transfer window was set to be filled with nail biting hours of waiting to see whether the club would hold onto their prized asset in Tom Fellows.

But with that all going on in the foreground - Albion, having watched from afar all summer and bided their time in the background, have struck to bring last season's loan star back to The Hawthorns.

Chatter around Mikey Johnston potentially returning to the club after a fruitful loan spell was, earlier this summer, just that, chatter.

If they had gone up, it may have already been done but given Celtic wanted a fee and the club were working within a financial limit, any permanent return seemed very unlikely.

But there have been moving parts this summer, most of those parts moving out of the door.