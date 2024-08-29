Lewis Cox on Mikey Johnston, the finances & West Brom's top late move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The winger, who had a blistering loan spell at the club last season, looked to be heading to Sheffield United.

But Burnley and Albion entered the frame, with the Baggies coming out on top and Johnston agreeing to return to The Hawthorns.

Lewis and Jonny talk about the statement of the move, the finances and why it works for Albion.