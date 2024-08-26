West Brom saluted for ‘mental challenge’

The Baggies emerged victorious after a topsy-turvy first half in the Potteries that sees their encouraging start to the season stay unbeaten.

Corberan saluted his troops for staying positive after Stoke’s Lewis Koumas – son of ex-Baggie hero Jason – struck to cancel out Karlan Grant’s opener. Josh Maja struck two minutes later, however, with what proved the winner.

“I am pleased especially for the players, because for me they have put in a lot of effort so of course all the credit is for them.

“They had to manage difficult moments during the game, one of those was the fact we had a very big chance after the first goal to score the second that they saved, first on the line and then after from Swift and immediately after we missed Stoke scored a goal that showed a lot about their quality.