West Brom debrief: Great start, but work to be done

Carlos Corberan's men look in good shape in the early days of the season, but it remains tough to draw too many conclusions with the transfer window still open and most new recruits yet to start for Albion.

All the goals came in a frenetic first half at the bet365 Stadium but it was Baggies, roared on by a buoyant 3,000-full away end, celebrating at the end.

We assess some talking points from a memorable away day.

Grant praise

There were a number of impressive performances for the visitors in the Potteries but when asked about the efforts of attackers Tom Fellows, Josh Maja and Karlan Grant it was the latter that the head coach focused on.

Grant's comeback story is quite the u-turn after he found himself out in the cold and away at Cardiff last season. He might have been surplus to requirements again this term but insisted leaving was never on his agenda, for himself at least.

Corberan was not only interested in praising left winger Grant's brave stooping header to open the scoring, but also the former Huddersfield man's digging in for the team.

Grant's industry is perhaps something that has been questioned by onlookers over the years but there has been no lack of fight and desire so far this term as the attacker seeks to make the place his own.