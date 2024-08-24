West Brom talking points: Fast starts and no one can stop Tom Fellows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Karlan Grant and Josh Maja's Tom Fellows assisted goals either side of Lewis Koumas' equaliser were enough to give Albion another away day win.

There were positives all over the park, and from the bench, and here is a look at three of them.

Front footed starts

Under Corberan, Albion have had fast starts to games.

But these quick openings had petered out after sort of ten minutes, but in the opening games of the campaign we have seen things a little bit differently.

At QPR, despite falling behind Albion were sharp for the opening 30 to 35 minutes and scored.