Stoke 1 West Brom 2 - Albion make it back to back wins on road

All the goals came in a frenetic first half with young wing-wizard Fellows at the forefront with two assists, creating the opener for Karlan Grant and what proved to be the winner by Josh Maja.

All of the goals came inside 13 first-half minutes as Carlos Corberan's men were made to regret not going two ahead as Stoke hit back through Lewis Koumas - son of Hawthorns hero Jason 17 years after the latter's final Baggies goal.

Karlan Grant heads Albion in front (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But Maja hit back barely 60 seconds later from another pinpoint Furlong delivery to make it four goals in three games for the striker in a rollercoaster clash.

But the second half proved anything but as Corberan's men settled down and saw the contest out in a professional manner, bar one more Koumas woodwork scare.

Unchanged Albion, without new recruit Uros Racic and with Callum Styles about to check in, look in great shape as a highly-encouraging start to the new campaign rolled on. A haul of seven points from nine was rightly lauded by a booming away end who quietened the home cohort all afternoon in the Potteries and tasted a memorable away day.

Albion showed signs of control in the first 15 minutes or so but there was little sign of the goal bonanza of a first half that was about to erupt.

Fellows was his side's main protagonist and laid on the opening goal on 18 minutes with a wonderful assist.

It was already his third signature stepover and cross from the right of the game and Stoke goalkeeper Viktor Johansson committed to claim it, only for the ball to float over his grasp to leave Grant in to stoop for a brave header from three yards.

It was Grant's first Albion goal since January 2023 at Chesterfield.

Karlan Grant after heading Albion in front (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion deserved their advantage but should have doubled it - and were instead made to pay.

Striker Maja made good progress and slipped Fellows in on goal on his left side with a fine pass. The winger's left-footed effort was almost saved by Johansson but was heading in, until left-back Eric Bocat's excellent goalline clearance.

The rebound dropped to Swift eight yards out and he should've scored but home skipper Ben Gibson made a recovery block.

Barely a couple of minutes later and the hosts were level.

The talented Million Manhoef played a neat through ball beyond Kyle Bartley for the lively Koumas - whose influence grew and grew - and the teenager slipped in a fine finish to equalise.

Two minutes later and Corberan's side led again in a chaotic, helter-skelter half.

It was a fine second for the Baggies and owed much to more Fellows creative approach-play and Maja's dynamic finishing.

The winger won a race to the ball down the right and his low cut-back was genius. It was accurate and right into the instep of Maja, lurking on the edge of the box. The striker caressed in a fine first-time finish into the far corner, perfectly out of reach.

Albion were lucky not to be pegged back immediately, though. Josh Laurent's through ball released Koumas on the left this time and his strike cannoned the far post. This time it was Stoke's turn to miss a rebounded sitter as Manhoef skied an appalling effort into the home fans.

Torbjorn Heggem wins the ball in the air (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It was a defenders' nightmare as Albion tried to settle and make the interval ahead. Koumas shot over again for the hosts.

Corberan's visitors were the better side early after the interval. A flowing move fed Mowatt outside the box and he fired just wide from 20 yards.

The Baggies continued to attack and played some good football. Another passing exchange involving Jayson Molumby and John Swift fed Fellows but this time the winger fired over left-footed.

Livewire Fellows crashed into the near-side netting from Furlong's pass after the hour before Corberan summoned Jed Wallace and Diangana.

Stoke enjoyed a 10-minute period of pressure but the visitors defended well - bar one moment as a move from the back broke down and Andrew Moran released Koumas, who struck the woodwork again.

Diangana's introduction was shortlived. The winger appeared to damage his collarbone sliding off the pitch and was replaced after 15 minutes of his introduction.

Josh Maja and Darnell Furlong celebrate (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Corberan waved his troops into shape as Maja held it up well and Molumby and Mowatt continued in the engine room. The Baggies looked dangerous on the break.

There should have been no concern. Eye-catching cameos from Gianluca Frabotta, Ousmane Diakite, Lewis Dobbin and Wallace were important as Albion sail on.

Stoke City (5-3-2): Johansson; Tchamadeu (Moran, 60), Wilmot, Gibson (c), Bocat; Laurent, Thompson (Mmaee, 70); Manhoef (Ennis, 82), Jun-ho (Burger, 70), Gooch (Baker, 82); Koumas.

Subs not used: Fielding, Phillips, Tezgel, Dixon.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Heggem; Molumby, Mowatt; Fellows (Wallace, 69), Swift (Frabotta, 85), Grant (Diangana, 69 (Dobbin, 83)); Maja.

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Taylor, McNair, Cole.

Attendance: 24,371 (3,041 Albion fans)

Referee: James Bell