'Delighted for him': West Brom fans on 2-1 win at Stoke
Jonny Drury caught up with some delighted West Brom fans as they ran out 2-1 winners at Stoke.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Karlan Grant headed Albion ahead - the first of three goals in the game in 13 minutes.
Stoke levelled through Lewis Koumas, before Josh Maja swept home a Tom Fellows cross.
Both sides had second half chances but it was Albion who held out for the victory.