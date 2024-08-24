Express & Star
'Delighted for him': West Brom fans on 2-1 win at Stoke

Jonny Drury caught up with some delighted West Brom fans as they ran out 2-1 winners at Stoke.

By Jonny Drury
Published

Karlan Grant headed Albion ahead - the first of three goals in the game in 13 minutes.

Stoke levelled through Lewis Koumas, before Josh Maja swept home a Tom Fellows cross.

Both sides had second half chances but it was Albion who held out for the victory.

