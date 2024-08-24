'Clinical from Albion': Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury on West Brom's win at Stoke
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox give their take on Albion's 2-1 win over Stoke City.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Karlan Grant headed Albion ahead - the first of three goals in the game in 13 minutes.
Stoke levelled through Lewis Koumas, before Josh Maja swept home a Tom Fellows cross.
The boys reflect on the display, key positives and the impact of the new boys.