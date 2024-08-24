Express & Star
'Clinical from Albion': Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury on West Brom's win at Stoke

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox give their take on Albion's 2-1 win over Stoke City.

By Jonny Drury
Published

Karlan Grant headed Albion ahead - the first of three goals in the game in 13 minutes.

Stoke levelled through Lewis Koumas, before Josh Maja swept home a Tom Fellows cross.

The boys reflect on the display, key positives and the impact of the new boys.

