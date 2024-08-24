Carlos Corberan reveals Grady Diangana injury fear after latest setback

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Diangana was a second-half substitute as he continued his comeback from a pre-season calf injury but played barely 15 minutes before a coming together saw him receive lengthy treatment off the pitch.

He could not continue and was withdrawn by Corberan as the afternoon's only sour point as the visitors made it seven points from nine from three games to start the Championship season.

The first fortnight international break of the season follows next week's home clash against Swansea and a concerned Corberan admitted he "would sign the paper right now" if Diangana could return on the other side of the break - hinting at a potential long-term period on the sidelines for the DR Congo international.

"Yes unfortunately the injury looks like the ligaments of the shoulder, so this is the negative thing of this win because we don't want to lose any player," Corberan said.

"He was injured at the beginning of pre-season and now started to come back to the rhythm of the game and it is a pity that we are now going to lose him, let's see how long it will take.

"Hopefully it's not the worst, but in football these things happen and are probably the most sad things you can have."

The boss added on an early timeframe: "Hopefully! If you tell me it is only two weeks then I'd sign it on paper right now! I will be very happy (with that). We need to evaluate him well."

Albion are still unbeaten to start the new Championship season after goals from Karlan Grant and Josh Maja, either side of Lewis Koumas' first-half equaliser, earned a deserved victory in the Potteries.