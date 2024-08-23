Stoke v West Brom: Potters desperately seeking a focal point for their attack

It has been an indifferent start to the new Championship campaign for the Potters who have opened up 2024/25 with a victory and a defeat.

Schumacher’s troops started the season with a useful 1-0 home victory against fancied Coventry courtesy of Lewis Baker’s late goal.

But, following EFL Cup progress at Carlisle, Stoke crashed to a heavy 3-0 defeat at Watford.

Academy product Emre Tezgal, a highly-rated 18-year-old, has started both league games so far this term and could lead the line against Carlos Corberan’s Baggies too.

England youth international Tezgal has built on a half-season out on loan at MK Dons last term.

But boss Schumacher, who checked in from league rivals Plymouth last term, is hunting much-needed striker reinforcements in the final days of the window.

Stoke have been linked with a couple of high-key Championship striker recruits including Leicester striker Tom Cannon, who signed for the Foxes last summer but saw game-time limited as City won the division.

The Bet365 Stadium side have reportedly been told they may have to wait until the deadline for Leicester’s Cannon decision.

The Potters have also been interested in Fulham striker Jay Stansfield, who so impressed on loan at Blues last season. There is other interest in Stansfield including from Blackburn.

Stoke summer signings include goalkeeper Viktor Johansson from Rotherham, Norwich defender Ben Gibson and Blackburn frontman Sam Gallagher, who has a calf problem.