Stoke v West Brom: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

Albion's head coach could be forgiven for adopting an 'if it isn't broke don't fix it' approach at the Bet365 Stadium tomorrow.

Though the head coach emphasised at his press conference on Friday that regardless of where the fitness and physical levels of his options are he will always take into account the strengths and weaknesses of Albion's opposition.

The upcoming international break, after the clash against Swansea at home next weekend, is set to be an ideal opportunity to bring players of a differing pre-season up to full speed – and the same goes for Jed Wallace and Grady Diangana, who missed periods of the summer injured.

New signings including Gianluca Frabotta and Lewis Dobbin, as well as this week's addition Uros Racic and the imminent arrival Callum Styles, will be in a better position to feature more regularly at that stage.

Loan signing Racic is not ready to feature at Stoke on Saturday as he finalises a work permit. He will train this weekend and join colleagues from Monday.