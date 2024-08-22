Giant midfielder Racic stands at 6ft 4in and would bring real physicality to Albion’s midfield as replacement for Okay Yokuslu.

The 12-cap Serbia international, who was part of his nation’s World Cup squad in Qatar in 2022, has joined on a season-long loan – a third loan deal in eight additions to the Baggies’ squad this summer – from his Italian second tier parent club.

“I’m really happy to be here at West Bromwich Albion,” Uros told the Baggies' website. "I’ve heard so many good things about this club and I know it has a brilliant history.

“I have played in quite a few countries and I am excited to play in England. It’s something I’ve always wanted to try and I can’t wait to experience playing here.

“I know the team has made a very good start, taking four points. I’d love to come in and play as many games as I can and help the team finish as high up in the table as possible.

“I like to have the ball at my feet and I’m comfortable getting up and down the pitch. I can’t wait to get started, meet all the players and all of the fans.”

Racic is most at home as a defensive midfielder but is said to be able to play further forward and as a makeshift central defender.

Head coach Carlos Corberan has started the Championship campaign with Jayson Molumby and Alex Mowatt as his starting central midfielders, with the idea that John Swift can drop deeper to offer more support and creativity in that role this season.

Malian Ousmane Diakite, the first recruit of the summer, is another central midfield option but Corberan has said he is adapting following a move from Austria.

The highly-rated Harry Whitwell is another central midfield option and the head coach has said he is set for another season training as a first-team regular while playing for the club’s under-21s.

But with the addition of Uros, Corberan believes they are now well covered. He said: “I am delighted to welcome Uros to the club for the season.

“He offers us experience of playing as a defensive and attacking midfielder in some of Europe’s top leagues, as well as internationally for Serbia.

“His arrival means we now have the depth and competition required in midfield to take on the demands of a full Championship campaign.”

Racic joined Sassuolo last summer and scored once in 23 appearances last term but was unable to help prevent relegation from the top flight.

The towering central midfielder still has three years to run on the contract he signed with the Italians 12 months ago.

He previously represented Red Star Belgrade in his homeland before a move to Valencia in Spain in 2018. Racic was a Copa del Rey winner and played 68 times for Valencia.

The powerhouse midfielder also clocked up a full season of games on loan in Portugal’s top flight with Famalicao and Braga as well as lower down the Spanish pyramid at Tenerife and Valencia’s reserve side.

He has made in excess of 250 senior career appearances.