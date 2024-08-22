Ally Robertson: Strong West Brom start and I hope more to come

The first few weeks of a campaign can be so up and down with new players coming in, trying to settle and those going out, you just hope not to lose too many games in that period.

I’m very positive after the first two games in that regard having taken four points from six.

We’ve not seen too much of the new boys yet for that reason with them getting up to speed. It does get time and games for new players to settle together and start to understand each other as a team.

When the players can get to know each other a bit better and settle that is when you hope we can go on some sort of run – but it’s great not to give anything away in the meantime.

I think it could take around four or five games of the new players featuring more regularly – which would take us until at least the break next month – for things to really settle down.

Some of our pre-season friendly results were not the best but we’ve started well in these games.