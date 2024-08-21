Harry Whitwell ready for next steps after West Brom reward

The highly-regarded 18-year-old's existing deal at The Hawthorns was due to expire next summer but the club have moved to tie him down for another 12 months after that.

Whitwell now has a contract up to the summer of 2026 and is seen by many as the next top prospect in the Albion age group ranks. He follows fellow prospect defender Caleb Taylor in agreeing a new contract this summer. Winger Tom Fellows penned a long-term deal in January.

The Oxford-born midfielder is very well liked by boss Carlos Corberan, who handed him a senior debut last season and a first start in the EFL Cup defeat at Fleetwood last week, where Whitwell caught the eye.

Whitwell, who signed his first professional contract on his 17th birthday in 2022, said: “I’m really happy that the hard work I’ve put in since signing my first professional contract has been rewarded.

“I’m so happy to sign another contract and it shows the club have seen my progress.

“I definitely see this as the best place to continue my development as a player. You’ve only got to look at Tom Fellows and Caleb Taylor to see there are opportunities here.

“Making my first start for the senior team against Fleetwood last week is something you can only ever wish for as a young player trying to make your way in the professional game.

“It was a really good challenge and I want as many of those challenges as I can get. It wasn’t the result everyone hoped for, but it was an incredible experience and it’s made me determined to earn more of those first-team opportunities.”

Whitwell joined Albion as an 11 year old after a brief spell at his local club Oxford United.

He has trained with Corberan's senior squad regularly for well over a year and been an important player for Richard Beale's under-21s in that period.

The rangy and graceful midfielder turns 19 in November and is yet to head out on loan to experience a regular taste of competitive senior action

Corberan praised his performance against Fleetwood and afterwards said the likelihood is Whitwell will remain training regularly with his squad and playing for the under-21s rather than go out on loan.

It remains to be seen if that thought process will change as Albion work to bring in Serbian midfield powerhouse Uros Racic on loan from Sassuolo in Italy.

The Baggies have also been heavily linked with versatile Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, who also operates on the left, where Corberan eyes more cover to his ranks before the transfer deadline on Friday week.