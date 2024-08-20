One less transfer window headache for West Brom to ponder over

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

With a raft of fringe and key players departing, there were gaps to plug and things that really needed sorting.

And some of those headaches still remain, as Corberan has insisted he wants three or four more new additions before the window slams shut next Friday evening.

However, after just two games, the one area which had the potential to cause the Baggies boss the most concern doesn't now seem to be an issue at all.

Last season, only two sides in Leicester and Leeds conceded less goals than Albion - which underlined the defensive solidity that Corberan had shaped.

And it also highlighted the talent Albion had in that back four.