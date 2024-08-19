Kyle Bartley: Give West Brom firepower they need

The Baggies continued an encouraging start to the new Championship campaign with a goalless draw with Leeds United in Saturday's curtain-raiser at The Hawthorns

Albion were the better side against the Whites and continue to show promise with a new-look squad this term after several departures, mostly to balance the books. Corberan has insisted the 'need' Albion have is for three more recruits to complete the squad for the season, as the Baggies hunt a striker, central midfielder and versatile defender.

Experienced Bartley, 33, who was captain in the absence of Jed Wallace on Saturday, agrees the squad is short and need further additions.