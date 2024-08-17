West Brom talking points: Comfortable or cautious as Albion held by Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

After last week's stunning performance against QPR, Albion had a strong hold in the game for large parts at The Hawthorns, as fans went into it with a renewed optimism.

Two big chances came in the second half - but Albion couldn't take them and had to settle for a point.

Jonny Drury looks at three talking points from the game.

A comfortable contrast to last season

When Albion took on the league's 'big boys' last season, they followed a very similar pattern.

Albion would sit off, let the other side have the ball and hit on the break, even at home. And it worked quite well.

Against Leeds in last season's home fixture, Albion took the lead and sat off before defending doggedly.

But in this game, I think we saw a different, more confident Albion, happy to go and dominate the ball and dictate the pace of the game.