'Missed chance?' - Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox analyse West Brom's draw with Leeds

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox give their take on Albion's 0-0 draw at home to Leeds.

Albion went into the game searching for a second win on the bounce - and controlled the first half without carving out chances.

The game went much the same way in the second period - but Jayson Molumby and Karlan Grant couldn't make the most of big chances to win the game.

