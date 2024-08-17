'Missed chance?' - Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox analyse West Brom's draw with Leeds
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox give their take on Albion's 0-0 draw at home to Leeds.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Albion went into the game searching for a second win on the bounce - and controlled the first half without carving out chances.
The game went much the same way in the second period - but Jayson Molumby and Karlan Grant couldn't make the most of big chances to win the game.