'It's a positive start': West Brom fans react to goalless draw with Leeds

Jonny Drury caught up with West Brom fans after their were held to a goalless draw against Leeds United.

By Jonny Drury
Albion went into the game searching for a second win on the bounce - and controlled the first half without carving out chances.

The game went much the same way in the second period - but Jayson Molumby and Karlan Grant couldn't make the most of big chances to win the game.

