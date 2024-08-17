Carlos Corberan highlights key positive as West Brom held against Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nothing could separate two of the sides involved in last season's Championship play-offs as the Baggies and Whites cancelled each other out.

The home head coach felt the result was fair on the basis of chances created - Jayson Molumby and Karlan Grant had Albion's best in a game of few openings - but the Spaniard insisted possession stats in favour of his side left him satisfied.

"I think the result is fair according to the number of chances both teams created because there were not many for both teams," Corberan said.

"In terms of the team who dominated the ball more we were better than them because we accumulated close to 60 per cent time (possession) of the ball.