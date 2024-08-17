Express & Star
Carlos Corberan highlights key positive as West Brom held against Leeds

Carlos Corberan was pleased to see Albion dominate Leeds United as their home opener at The Hawthorns ended in a stalemate.

By Lewis Cox
Nothing could separate two of the sides involved in last season's Championship play-offs as the Baggies and Whites cancelled each other out.

The home head coach felt the result was fair on the basis of chances created - Jayson Molumby and Karlan Grant had Albion's best in a game of few openings - but the Spaniard insisted possession stats in favour of his side left him satisfied.

"I think the result is fair according to the number of chances both teams created because there were not many for both teams," Corberan said.

"In terms of the team who dominated the ball more we were better than them because we accumulated close to 60 per cent time (possession) of the ball.

