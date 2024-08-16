West Brom v Leeds United: Who's out and who's a doubt

The Hawthorns opens its doors for the 2024/25 against Corberan's former employers and last season's beaten play-off finalists as Albion look to make it two Championship wins from two.

Attackers Jed Wallace and Grady Diangana are set for a place on the hosts' bench having returned to training this week. They were Corberan's only immediate fitness concerns aside from the lengthy absence of striker Daryl Dike.

New recruits including Gianluca Fabrotta, Paddy McNair, Lewis Dobbin and Devante Cole all started and bagged useful minutes in the EFL Cup defeat at Fleetwood on Tuesday but it unlikely any will be deemed ready to start a league game as Corberan could reward the same starting XI for their display at Loftus Road.

Here is the summary of Corberan's fitness updates this week.

Jed Wallace – calf

Had more of a pre-season than fellow injury victim Diangana and only missed a couple of games since pulling up in training with the setback.

That potentially means the club captain will have an easier recovery for more regular action that Diangana, but it is a boost nonetheless for both to be around the 20-man matchday squad.

Grady Diangana – calf

Diangana netted the winner in this fixture between Christmas and New Year last season and it would be fitting if he was able to play any part in Saturday's affair.

His return to contention for Corberan will be a huge boost for the Baggies but there can be no rushing the DR Congo international after hardly any pre-season. Diangana only returned to any form of light team training last week, so his return will be managed with care.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

Corberan was asked by the Express & Star for an update on the United States international frontman with a more comprehensive update coming later but the general news is that Dike is progressing well from the second consecutive Achilles injury he has sustained, albeit on the other leg, back in February.

His comeback estimation was initially given around the end of 2024, though Corberan said on Thursday he will be able to provide a more accurate timescale in the coming weeks.