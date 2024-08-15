West Brom owner Shilen Patel to meet members at Albion Assembly

The club's Florida-based owner and chairman, whose group Bilkul Football WBA completed their takeover from Guochuan Lai in February, is set for the UK for another spell working in-person on club matters.

It is understood Patel will attend the beginning of Thursday's meeting and introduce himself to Albion Assembly members having landed in the country in the early hours. He will also meet and greet the members.

He will also attend The Hawthorns as Carlos Corberan's Baggies tackle one of last season's fellow play-off outfits Leeds in the first home fixture of the new campaign.